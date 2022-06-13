After Tirupati, Nayan, Wikki visit Chettikulangara temple

CHENNAI: After the intimate wedding, Kollywood's power couple, actress Nayanthara-director Vignesh Shivan, who had previously visited Tirupati, were also seen at Chettikulangara temple in Kochi to seek blessings.
Pictures of the duo are now going viral on the social media platforms.
The couple got married at an intimate ceremony in the presence of friends and family. The duo shared their first photo as a married couple on social media to celebrate the new beginning in their life.
As per a few reports, the newly-wed couple -- Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan -- were dressed as bride and groom in Jade by Monica outfits in the wedding. Vignesh tied the knot to the love of his life at around 10:30 am in Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram.
Several celebrities, including Shalini, Ajith Kumar, Suriya and his wife Jyotika, Vijay Sethupathi, Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), attended the ceremony. Others include cinematographer R Rathnavelu, actor Preetha Hari, director Hari, Redin Kingsley, Aarthi Ravi, Anirudh, Vikram Prabhu, and producer Boney Kapoor, Karthi, Sarath Kumar, DD, Priyanka, Vasanth Ravi, AL Vijay, Kala master and Archana Kalpathi.
The pair reportedly dated for nearly seven years before tying the knot and Nayanthara is also reported to make her Hindi film debut with Atlee's "Jawan", fronted by Shah Rukh Khan.