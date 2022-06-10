Celebs' look at Nayan-Wikki wedding: View pics

CHENNAI: Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan on Thursday got married in a traditional ceremony in the presence of family and friends.

The duo shared their first photo as a married couple on social media to celebrate the new beginning in their life. The ceremony was attended by cinema personalities, including Mani Ratnam, Atlee, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Jayam Ravi, Shamlee, Divya Dharshini, Dileep, Anirudh Ravichander, Redin Kingsley, Boney Kapoor.

Check looks of several celebrities here: