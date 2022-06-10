Cinema

Celebs' look at Nayan-Wikki wedding: View pics

The ceremony was attended by cinema personalities, including Mani Ratnam, Atlee, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Jayam Ravi, Shamlee, Divya Dharshini, Dileep, Anirudh Ravichander, Redin Kingsley, Boney Kapoor.
Celebs' look at Nayan-Wikki wedding: View pics
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan on Thursday got married in a traditional ceremony in the presence of family and friends.

The duo shared their first photo as a married couple on social media to celebrate the new beginning in their life. The ceremony was attended by cinema personalities, including Mani Ratnam, Atlee, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Jayam Ravi, Shamlee, Divya Dharshini, Dileep, Anirudh Ravichander, Redin Kingsley, Boney Kapoor.

Check looks of several celebrities here:

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!

Nayanthara wedding
Director Vignesh Shivan
Actress Nayanthara
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan
Nayan-Wikki
Nayan-Wikki wedding

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in