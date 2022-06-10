Cinema

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan visit Tirupati temple day after wedding

The couple got married at an intimate ceremony in the presence of friends and family. The duo shared their first photo as a married couple on social media to celebrate the new beginning in their life.
CHENNAI: Kollywood power couple actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan who tied the knot yesterday in Mahabalipuram reached Tirupati to seek blessings.

The pair reportedly dated for nearly seven years before tying the knot.

A top star, Nayanthara has worked across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam industries in films such as Chandramukhi , Ghajini , and Puthiya Niyamam . Shivan is best known for directing Tamil movies "Thaanaa Serndha Koottam" and Paava Kadhaigal (anthology).

Nayanthara is also reported to make her Hindi film debut with Atlee's "Jawan", fronted by Shah Rukh Khan.

