Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan visit Tirupati temple day after wedding

The pair reportedly dated for nearly seven years before tying the knot.

A top star, Nayanthara has worked across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam industries in films such as Chandramukhi , Ghajini , and Puthiya Niyamam . Shivan is best known for directing Tamil movies "Thaanaa Serndha Koottam" and Paava Kadhaigal (anthology).

Nayanthara is also reported to make her Hindi film debut with Atlee's "Jawan", fronted by Shah Rukh Khan.