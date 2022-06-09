Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan first wedding pic out; netizens go awww

CHENNAI: The most-awaited wedding of Kollywood's favourite power couple director Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara's first wedding pic is out now.

Sharing the tear-jerking picture, the newlywed Vignesh Shivan wrote, "On a scale of 10…She’s Nayan & am the One ☝️☺️😍🥰 With God’s grace , the universe, all the blessings of our parents & best of friends. Jus married #Nayanthara ☺️😍🥰 #WikkiNayan." (sic)

As per a few reports, the newlywed couple -- Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan -- were dressed as bride and groom in Jade by Monica outfits.

Vignesh tied the knot to the love of his life at around 10:30 am in Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram.

Even though it was an intimate wedding, several celebrities, including Shalini, Ajith Kumar, Suriya and his wife Jyotika, Vijay Sethupathi, Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), attended the ceremony.