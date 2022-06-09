Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan first wedding pic out; netizens go awww

CHENNAI: The most-awaited wedding of Kollywood's favourite power couple director Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara's first wedding pic is out now.
Sharing the tear-jerking picture, the newlywed Vignesh Shivan wrote, "On a scale of 10…She’s Nayan & am the One ☝️☺️😍🥰 With God’s grace , the universe, all the blessings of our parents & best of friends. Jus married #Nayanthara ☺️😍🥰 #WikkiNayan." (sic)
As per a few reports, the newlywed couple -- Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan -- were dressed as bride and groom in Jade by Monica outfits.
Vignesh tied the knot to the love of his life at around 10:30 am in Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram.
Even though it was an intimate wedding, several celebrities, including Shalini, Ajith Kumar, Suriya and his wife Jyotika, Vijay Sethupathi, Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), attended the ceremony.
Others include cinematographer R. Rathnavelu, actor Preetha Hari, director Hari, Redin Kingsley, Aarthi Ravi, Anirudh, Vikram Prabhu, and producer Boney Kapoor, Karthi, Sarath Kumar, DD, Priyanka, Vasanth Ravi, AL Vijay, Kala master and Archana Kalpathi.
Ace directors Mani Ratnam, GVM, Atlee, Siruthai Siva, KS Ravikumar, Nelson Dilipkumar, S J Suryah and Mohan Raja attended the wedding.
Reports claimed that 'Superstar' Rajinikanth presided over the wedding and gave Mangalsutra to Vignesh Shivan.
"20 priests from Tiruttani, Vadapalani, Mylapore, Kalikambal temple have performed the Hindu rituals, which started around 8:30 am. Sharply at 10:30 am, Vignesh Shivan tied the knot," said Sambu gurukkal from Tiruttani temple.
The wedding menu, posted online, has a list of dishes that include paneer pattani curry, paruppu curry, avviyal, mor kozhambu, (M) Icken chettinadu curry, urulao kara masala, vazhakkai varuval, chena kezhangu varuval, chepa kexhangu puli kozhambu, kalan milagu varuval, carrot and beans poriyal, kai porichathu, ponni rice, kathal biryani, sambar sadham, curd rice, poondu milagu rasam, curd, condiments and in desert (Badam halwa and Elaneer payasam).