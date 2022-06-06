Vikram is a true celebration of Kamal Haasan, says Karthi

CHENNAI: Kamal Haasan-led 'Vikram' has been getting phenomenal responses, including industry people. Now, actor Karthi has joined the list to praise the team.
Karthi tweeted "#Vikram - as mentioned by all, a true celebration of our @ikamalhaasan sir! It’s such a high to watch him kick up a storm. Action and visuals were racy with interesting connections and surprises throughout. #FahadFaasil never lets his intensity drop."
He further added, ".@VijaySethuOffl brings out a new shade of baddie. @anirudhofficial…what a background score…he makes danger seem so large and the savior seem so powerful. Finally…mannnn #Rolex sir was SCARY. @Dir_Lokesh you transferred your fanboy excitement completely to the audience."
Earlier, before the release of the Vikram, Lokesh Kanagaraj dropped a surprise by asking the fans to revisit Karthi-starrer Kaithi before jumping into the world of Vikram.
The movie has crossed Rs 90 crore in its first two days -- a record also because it was a non-holiday weekend.
Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film features Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles and Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie Shankar, Anthony Varghese, Arjun Das, and Chemban Vinod in crucial roles.