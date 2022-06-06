Vikram is a true celebration of Kamal Haasan, says Karthi

CHENNAI: Kamal Haasan-led 'Vikram' has been getting phenomenal responses, including industry people. Now, actor Karthi has joined the list to praise the team.

Karthi tweeted "#Vikram - as mentioned by all, a true celebration of our @ikamalhaasan sir! It’s such a high to watch him kick up a storm. Action and visuals were racy with interesting connections and surprises throughout. #FahadFaasil never lets his intensity drop."

He further added, ".@VijaySethuOffl brings out a new shade of baddie. @anirudhofficial…what a background score…he makes danger seem so large and the savior seem so powerful. Finally…mannnn #Rolex sir was SCARY. @Dir_Lokesh you transferred your fanboy excitement completely to the audience."