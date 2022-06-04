5 reasons why you shouldn't miss Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Vikram’

CHENNAI: Kamal Haasan’s last three outings were Vishwaroopam 2, Papanasam, and Thoonga Vanam. While the former was the sequel to the 2013 film, and the latter two were the official remakes, ‘Vikram’ is a ‘original’ proper film for Kamal Haasan over the last few years and has a connection to Kamal's 1986 film Vikram directed by Rajashekar.
A ‘fanboy’ film after Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu
It is a known fact that Lokesh Kanagaraj is a die-hard fan of Kamal Haasan. His films, namely Maanagaram, were inspired from Virumaandi’s hyperlink story structure. Kaithi, inspired from Virumaandi character stretch – a rugged and ruthless one, now feeling guilt for his wife’s death (Connect it with Dilli) and finally ‘Master’, in which even Lokesh acknowledged ‘Nammavar’ as the inspiration in the post-credits of the film. What happens if such a fan directs his master for a film? That’s what makes ‘Vikram’, an interesting watch.
Stellar cast performance
A normal man who is infiltrated by today’s OTT knows the performance of Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. The presence of the trio, who is known for their peculiar script selection, makes ‘Vikram’ a delight to catch all of them in one frame and it’s sure that Lokesh, made no stone unturned to make them fit into his narrative. Even the choice of supporting roles such as Narain of Anjaathey fame, Chemban Vinod of Churuli fame, and Gaythrie Shankar get a thumbs up from the cinephiles.
It's DC, not Marvel
Lokesh Kanagaraj, once recalled in an interview that he told Anirudh that it’s a DC, not a Marvel film (referring to the Kamal – Rajini films). Anirudh, who is a fan of Rajnikanth, composed for a Kamal Haasan film for the first time (as Indian 2 is yet to gain its pace following an accident on the sets in February 2020).
Watch out for little surprising cameos in Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU)
The film provides a lot of opportunities for the next parts of ‘Vikram’. Ranging from references to ‘Kaithi’, Kamal Haasan’s previous films to the special appearance of ‘Suriya’, the films opens a universe, hinting the possibilities of having multi-starrer films in Lokesh’s world in the near future.
There is also agent show-offs that is worth watching!
For the Robo Cam shots
Lokesh had already said in an interview that the creative thing that they have done in Vikram is the use of Robo Cam which is evident in the film on how Girish Gangadharan's cinematography and Philomin Raj's editing have meticulously crafted the film’s pace even though the film is 3 hrs long. The climax is something that fans should look out for!
Instead of Ilaiyaraaja its Anirudh's show
Kamal's 1986 film Vikram had chest-thumping music by Ilaiyaraaja, especially Vikram's theme song which at that time was unique as the songs were recorded with computers. In the recent one, it's Anirudh who shines with his electrifying background music. All the songs composed from 'Pathala Pathala' to 'Wasted' are being excellently brought into the screenplay. You get a background score composed out of moaning with beats whixh shows it's Ani who is holding the film.