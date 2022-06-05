'Haven't been this emotional': Lokesh on Vikram's success

CHENNAI: Kamal Haasan's action-packed film 'Vikram' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj hit the theatres on June 3 and has been getting positive response since then.
The director of the film who is overwhelmed with the response shared a heartfelt note thanking his fans, 'Ulaganayagan' Kamal Haasan and the entire team for making Vikram a blockbuster hit.
"I haven’t been this emotional ever. The acceptance u’ve showed #Vikram and me has been so overwhelming. I don’t know how i’m gonna repay you guys for all this love. Ever grateful to @ikamalhaasan sir and my amazing people. So moved. Love you all 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻,” he wrote.
Minutes after Lokesh shared his emotional note on the film, actor Kamal Haasan retweeted and wished the director to do more honest work and said the audience will love it for sure.
He added that his production 'Raaj Kamal Films International (RFKI)' that has bankrolled this film as well, wil proudly support him.
"The only way you can do any debt management with a loving audience is to never become complacent. Do honest back breaking work, they love and respect that. My energy comes from their love. All power to your endeavors. RKFI will proudly support you like we did this time. Rock on,” wrote Kamal.
Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film features Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles and Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie Shankar, Anthony Varghese, Arjun Das, and Chemban Vinod in crucial roles.
Suriya has done a cameo in the film, who has been showered with love over his appearance & performance.