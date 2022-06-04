'...Sorry thambi sir': Kamal's sweet message to Suriya post Vikram release

CHENNAI: Kamal Haasan's action-thriller Vikram has been a resounding success and was much appreciated by fans and celebrities. Replying to actor Suriya, who said it was a dream to share screen space with Ulaganayagan, Kamal Haasan said that it was long overdue.

"Dear @Suriya_offl Thambi, This was long overdue you know it. Love, you already had. Now increase that demography. All the very best for you my thambi , sorry Thambi Sir. 🙂🤗," he wrote.