'...Sorry thambi sir': Kamal's sweet message to Suriya post Vikram release

CHENNAI: Kamal Haasan's action-thriller Vikram has been a resounding success and was much appreciated by fans and celebrities. Replying to actor Suriya, who said it was a dream to share screen space with Ulaganayagan, Kamal Haasan said that it was long overdue.
"Dear @Suriya_offl Thambi, This was long overdue you know it. Love, you already had. Now increase that demography. All the very best for you my thambi , sorry Thambi Sir. 🙂🤗," he wrote.
Earlier in the day, Suriya thanked director Lokesh Kanagaraj for the opportunity and said he was overwhelmed by the love he received. "Dearest @ikamalhaasan Anna எப்படி சொல்றது…!? This is a dream come true to be on screen with you..! Thank you for making this happen! @Dir_Lokesh. Overwhelmed to see all the love!! #Rolex #Vikram."he wrote.
Suriya, who made a cameo in the recently released film, was showered with love over his appearance and performance.
Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film features Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Fassil in the lead roles and Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie Shankar, Anthony Varghese, Arjun Das, and Chemban Vinod in crucial roles.