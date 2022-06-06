Lifetime settlement letter: From Kamal to Lokesh

Kamal wrote, “Dear Lokesh, It is deliberate that I have not included “Mr” before your name as I have taken the rights of Mr. Kanagaraj [Lokesh’s father] as it is a personal conversation between us. However, in the public, your respect for the post of your achievement will continue as ever. My criticisers claimed my wish of making my fans exceptional as greed, but a fan of me being a foremost talented one exceeded my wish. Don’t believe the words of “No words to praise you” even if it’s comes from my mouth. One can find a dictionary of praiseful words if opens YouTube and can weave the words from the hymn flowers of Mr. Lokesh Kanagaraj. My wishes for you to continue your work. Always, Be watchful. Be Thyself. Be Earnest. Your platter will ever be fulfilled.”

Vikram, which hit the screens on June 3, has been received positive reviews from all fronts. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film stars Fahadh Faasil, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, and Kalidas Jayaraman in key roles.