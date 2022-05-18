Embrace our personal stories: Pooja Hegde at Cannes 2022

CHENNAI: Actor Pooja Hegde who made her debut at the Cannes 2022 talked about representing India at the Inauguration of the India Pavilion, Marché du Film during the 75th Festival de Cannes.

The actress said, "Happy to be here, it has always been a dream to work at Cannes. Thank you Anurag sir for making this happen. I have not come with a brand, but I have come with the brand India, as a representative of India. That cannot be a big honour for me to be very honest, but to come as an Indian actor and to be celebrating Indian cinema is."