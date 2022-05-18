Tamannaah feels honoured to be part of 2022 Cannes Film Festival

CANNES: Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia is attending the 2022 Cannes Film Festival as part of the Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur led star-studded Indian delegation.

While speaking to ANI about being part of the Festival, the 'Baahubali' actor shared that she's very excited. "I am so excited about this, it's such an honour and I am really looking forward," she said.

For her Red Carpet look, Tamannaah had donned an elegant ball gown which had a trail. She rounded her look with smoky eyes and diamond earrings.