Rahman's first directorial film premiering at Cannes, says great honour to be at festival

FRANCE: Cannes Film Festival 2022 holds a special place in Music maestro AR Rahman’s heart as his directorial debut ‘Le Musk’ will have a world premiere in Cannes XR, Marche Du Films.

Rahman also walked the red carpet on Tuesday, representing the Indian delegation led by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur.

Excited to be at Cannes Film Festival, Rahman told ANI,” It’s is a great honour to be here. I also have my first directorial film which is premiering at Cannes XR. We all are excited.”

Earlier in the day, the ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ hitmaker took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from Cannes Film Market’s Cannes XR program, where people are seen enjoying the cinematic sensory experience at the event.

“#LeMuskthecinematicsensoryexperience,” he captioned the post.

In another post, he expressed gratitude to his ‘Le Musk’ team.

“My amazing Lemusk army ..really grateful to my faithful team , who believed in my vision and gave their precious time to work on this project! @festivaldecannes @_akt_ @srghvn @hashimzain @kdoucette10,” Rahman wrote, adding a picture with his team.