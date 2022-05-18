One day India won't be at Cannes, Cannes would be at India: Deepika

Deepika expressed confidence that a day will soon come when Cannes Film Festival will take place in India.

"We have the talent, we have the ability and I think we just sort of need that conviction and I truly believe there will come a day when India won't be at Cannes, Cannes would be at India," she stated.

Deepika also lauded music maestro AR Rahman and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur for putting Indian film industry on the global map with their work.

"India is on the cusp of greatness. It's just the beginning... I want to thank Rahman sir and Shekhar sir for putting India on the global map and creating a path for all of us to be here today," she added.

This time, the prestigious film festival is celebrating Indian cinema. India has been chosen as the first 'Country of Honour' at Marche du Cinema.