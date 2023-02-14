World

Who should lead? Democrats, Republicans struggle to decide

About a third of both Democrats and Republicans are unsure of who they want leading their party, according to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
This combination of photos shows former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden, right. AP
WASHINGTON: While President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, are preparing for a possible rematch in 2024, a new poll finds a notable lack of enthusiasm within the parties for either man as his party’s leader and a clear opening for new standard-bearers.

No single Democrat captivates significant support when asked who should be their party’s leader; instead, Democrats sprinkle their attention across more than a dozen politicians.

Yet they also feel more hopeful than dejected about their party. Some Republicans, meanwhile, coalesce around a couple of individuals — Trump included.

But a majority remain uncommitted to him despite his grip on the party, and Republicans have grown somewhat more pessimistic about the GOP’s future.

The findings reflect a deep sense of uncertainty about the future of the nation’s political parties and the challenges both face in tethering their frayed — and perhaps disenchanted — coalitions. 

For Democrats, it’s anotherwarning sign about the depth of Biden’s support amid concerns about nominating someone who would be 86 at the end of a second term.

