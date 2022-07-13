How Sri Lanka crisis unfolded: Timeline

May 9 - Day of violence:

A mob of government loyalists bussed in from the countryside attacks peaceful protesters camped outside the president's seafront office in Colombo. Nine people are killed and hundreds more injured in the reprisal attacks that follow, with crowds targeting those responsible for the violence and setting fire to the homes of lawmakers. Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns as prime minister and has to be rescued by troops after thousands of protesters barged into his residence in Colombo. He is replaced by Ranil Wickremesinghe, a political veteran who had already served several terms as premier.

May 10 - Shoot-to-kill orders:

The defence ministry orders troops to shoot on sight anyone involved in looting or "causing harm to life". But protesters defy a fresh government curfew, which is rolled back at the end of the week. The top police officer in Colombo is assaulted and his vehicle set on fire.

June 10 - 'Humanitarian emergency':

The United Nations warns that Sri Lanka is facing a dire humanitarian crisis, with millions already in need of aid. More than three-quarters of the population had reduced their food intake due to the country's severe food shortages, the UN says.

June 27 - Fuel sales suspended:

The government says Sri Lanka is nearly out of fuel and halts all petrol sales except for essential services.

July 1- New inflation record:

The government publishes data showing inflation has hit a record high for the ninth consecutive month, a day after the IMF asks Sri Lanka to rein in prices.

July 9 - President's home breached:

President Rajapaksa flees his official residence in Colombo with the assistance of troops, shortly before demonstrators storm the compound. He is taken to an undisclosed location. Footage from inside the residence shows jubilant protesters jumping in the pool and exploring its stately bedrooms. Mr Wickremesinghe's residence is set on fire. Police say he and his family were not at the scene. Rajapaksa later offers to step down on July 13, parliamentary speaker Mahinda Abeywardana says in a televised statement.

July 13 - President flees country:

President Rajapaksa flies to the Maldives on a military aircraft, accompanied by his wife and two bodyguards. His departure comes after a humiliating airport standoff in Colombo, where immigration staff did not allow VIP services and insisted all passengers go through public counters. The presidential party was reluctant to go through regular channels fearing public reactions, a security official says.