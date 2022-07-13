Watch: Protesters take over office of Sri Lankan Prime Minister

COLOMBO: As protests intensified in the Sri Lankan capital city of Colombo, protestors who had gathered outside Sri Lanka PM's office have taken over his residence at Flower Road here. Security personnel today resorted to tear-gas shelling to drive away protestors on the streets of Colombo.

These reports come as the embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who escaped to the Maldives. appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the interim President of Sri Lanka. Wickremesinghe today declared an emergency and imposed a curfew in the western province of the country as protesters came prepared to face tear gas shelling by security forces deployed outside Wickremesinghe's residence.