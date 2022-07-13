In pics: President flees Lanka; protesters storm PM office

Police use teargas as Sri Lankan protesters storm the compound of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office
A protester, carrying national flag, stands with others on top of the building of Sri Lankan Prime Minister's office
Protesters react after storming the office in Colombo
Police use teargas as Sri Lankan protesters storm the compound
A man with liquor bottle inside the premises
Protesters arrive at the official residence
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android