In pics: President flees Lanka; protesters storm PM office

Sri Lanka declared a state of emergency on Wednesday as angry protesters stormed the prime minister's office in Colombo, hours after president Gotabaya Rajapksa fled to the Maldives on a military jet, amid the country's worst economic crisis in decades. Rajapaksa, the 73-year-old leader who had promised to resign on Wednesday, appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the acting President hours after he fled the country, escalating the political crisis and triggering a fresh wave of protests.
Demonstrators shout slogans and wave Sri Lankan flags during an anti-government protest inside the office building of Sri Lanka's PMReuters
Police use teargas as Sri Lankan protesters storm the compound of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office

A protester, carrying national flag, stands with others on top of the building of Sri Lankan Prime Minister's office

Sri Lanka PM Ranil tells military and police to 'restore order'

Protesters react after storming the office in Colombo

Will resign today: Gotabaya tells Lankan Speaker

Police use teargas as Sri Lankan protesters storm the compound

Sri Lanka crisis: Rise & fall of Gotabaya Rajapaksa

A man with liquor bottle inside the premises

How Sri Lanka crisis unfolded: Timeline

Protesters arrive at the official residence

