Fruits to help you in your weight loss journey

NEW DELHI: Resisting sweet cravings can be the most difficult element of your weight-loss quest. The good news is that not all sugar is created equal or is forbidden. Most diets advise you to avoid processed and refined sugars but natural sugars, such as those found in fruits, are acceptable. The greatest fruits for weight reduction will satisfy your sweet desire without undoing all of your hard work. Find out which fruits are the best for weight loss so you can get there faster.