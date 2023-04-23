Beauty bay: How to choose the best sunscreen this summer?

CHENNAI: The first thing is to understand the purpose of sunscreen use. Compared to the Western population, where sunscreen use is recommended for cancer prevention, in Indian skin types sunscreens are mainly used for protecting skin complexion and reducing pigmentation. Sunscreens are the foundational steps of skin care however, you need not panic about skin cancer. Rather, it is better to understand what sunscreens are for, so that you can use them safely, effectively, and confidently.

Don’t look at the SPF number alone: Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen. For this SPF number alone isn’t enough, you also need to look at the PA+++ factor. SPF indicates UVB protection and PA factor indicates UVA protection. We need UVA protection for preventing photoaging, and so your sunscreen needs to have a very good coverage for this spectrum. Look for PA 3 + and above. Also, look for a number called critical wavelength - this should be above 370 nm for good broad-spectrum coverage.

Look for a durable, long wear sunscreen that is specifically tested to be sweat resistant. This will cover for you, if for some reason you are unable to reapply sunscreen. Aim for applying at least twice a day, depending on your level of sun exposure.

Sunscreens are not recommended for babies less than 6 months of age. In my opinion, given the fact that we use sunscreens for protecting our complexion and reducing pigmentation rather than for skin cancer, which is very rare in our population, children are best protected with physical measures. Very limited data exists on the need for sunscreen in Indian children, so outside of vacations and intense sun exposures where sunscreens are needed to prevent acute sun burn, physical sun protection in the form of hats and protective clothing is always recommended.

Make sure to remove sunscreen thoroughly from the skin. Silicone sunscreens may not easily come off from the skin, and may need double cleansing or a make up remover to get them off.

Sunscreens must be used every day, whether you are indoors or outdoors - for best results. Especially, if you are working on pigmentation conditions like melasma, being regular makes a huge difference to the final outcome.

Pregnant women and nursing mothers should specifically look for sunscreens which are based on zinc or titanium mineral filters. Chemical sunscreens including the newer generation sunscreens are not recommended during pregnancy and nursing periods.

Water sports activities definitely need you to wear a good, water resistant sunscreen. Make sure to get reef safe mineral sunscreens to be kinder to the planet for all your water sport fun in the open ocean/ rivers.

There is a lot of debate going on about sunscreens and safety. Avoiding certain chemicals like parabens and fragrances in sunscreens can make it much safer for you, given that sunscreens are regular use, long wear personal care products.

It is important to choose safe and effective products which can help you achieve your skin goals without side effects. Finally, sunscreens are the best preventive skin care that you can give your skin. So go ahead, research and get the best sunscreen that works for your needs and your environment and see the positive changes in your skin as days go by!

— Dr Renita Rajan, Chief Consultant Dermatologist, RENDER Skin and Hair