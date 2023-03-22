Wellbeing

Ramadan 2023: 5 ways to stay fit while fasting

Staying fit during Ramadan in the summer can be difficult due to all the changes in eating and sleeping patterns. So, let’s look at some of the tips to stay healthy and fit this festival.
The holy month of Ramadan is around the corner. The festival is all about enhancing one's spiritual credence and detoxing the body by fasting from dawn to sunset, but for those who are not fully prepared, it may prove to be enervating. One may experience difficulties during the first few days of fasting before the body adjusts to the regular pattern.

1. Avoid overeating 

There will undoubtedly be a great desire to overeat at iftar after an entire day of complete fasting, which could result in fatigue, pains in the stomach, and digestive issues. Also, it's crucial to include adequate servings of dairy and protein in your meal throughout Ramadan just to stay away from empty calories and junk food. Consuming items that take longer to digest is an easy way to prevent hunger pangs.

2. Stay hydrated

Drink as much liquid as you can during suhoor and iftar. Fresh juices, smoothies, protein shakes, and other similar beverages can spice it up. Avoid coffee, tea, or sugary aerated drinks as they may actually cause increased thirst and, eventually, dehydration.

3. Take a nap

Sufficient sleep is the cornerstone of the body's overall wellness. Hence, taking a 20-minute power nap during the day to make up for lost sleep is one of the crucial components of keeping yourself active while fasting.


4. Don’t skip pre-dawn meal (Suhoor)

Suhoor, a pre-dawn meal eaten during Ramadan, is the most important meal of the day, similar to how breakfast is in our regular routine. It’s important to prepare a meal with well-balanced nutrition. And if you are fasting till the sunset, then you need the energy to carry it throughout the day.

5. Exercise

Keep your body working, do daily household chores or go to the office. Try simple activities like standing or walking.  Fasting has a distinctive fat-burning potential and walking additionally has a compelling impact on your body.

