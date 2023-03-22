Ramadan 2023: 5 ways to stay fit while fasting

The holy month of Ramadan is around the corner. The festival is all about enhancing one's spiritual credence and detoxing the body by fasting from dawn to sunset, but for those who are not fully prepared, it may prove to be enervating. One may experience difficulties during the first few days of fasting before the body adjusts to the regular pattern.

Staying fit during Ramadan in the summer can be difficult due to all the changes in eating and sleeping patterns. So, let’s look at some of the tips to stay healthy and fit this festival.