It's confirmed! Processed food key to rising obesity

SYDNEY: The growing body of evidence suggesting highly processed and refined foods are the main cause of the rising obesity rates in the Western world is supported by a 12-month study of the eating habits of 9,341 Australians.

The Charles Perkins Centre (CPC) at the University of Sydney recently published a new study that supports the “Protein Leverage Hypothesis” and was based on a nationwide nutrition and physical activity survey done by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

The Protein Leverage Hypothesis, first proposed in 2005 by professors Raubenheimer and Stephen Simpson, contends that humans overeat fats and carbs due to their bodies’ great demand for protein, which it actively prefers above all other nutrients. People are compelled to consume more energy-dense meals until they meet their protein needs because the majority of current diets consist of highly processed and refined foods, which are poor in protein.