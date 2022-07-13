NEW DELHI: Are you tired of not seeing any results in your fat loss journey even after putting in tons of effort? The journey to losing weight is a lengthy process and requires strong determination. However, it's not just a strong mindset and intention that will help you achieve your goal. Following a strict diet, restraining yourself from tempting food, and working out extensively, are all part of it, but even then you may not see the desired results.



You may be wondering why? And the answer is that there are some very simple mistakes that can totally ruin your fat loss journey. Unknowingly, we tend to make simple, stupid mistakes that make our weight loss journey a long and tiring one.



Nutritionist Nicky Sagar breaks down simple mistakes that can ruin your fat loss journey:



Inadequate sleep: One thing that we always ignore is sleeping enough. Sleeping less has severe impacts on our weight loss journey. From sleep, your body gets the required energy and helps you in your workout and productivity. But when you sleep less, your body does not have the energy to work out. Also, not sleeping enough leads to the consumption of unhealthy snacks which in turn store fat in your body. Sleeping for 6-8 hours is helpful if you wish to quicken your fat loss journey.



Excessive exercising: Definitely, exercising is an integral part of your weight loss journey. But one common mistake is exercising extensively and not following a healthy lifestyle. Your healthy lifestyle will include mindful eating, cutting down on packaged foods, and sleeping adequately. Only working out for hours and hours will not fetch you any positive outcome.



Skipping on meals: People have a misconception that if you don't eat, you will lose more weight. This is a total myth. When you are skipping meals, you are keeping yourself hungry and deprived of the necessary nutrients. This will not just affect your overall health but you will end up munching mindlessly on snacks as you will be always hungry. Eating consistently and in the right portion is the correct way to follow in your fat loss journey.



Low water intake: Drinking enough water actually aids in speeding up your weight loss process. If you keep your body water-deprived, you will be inclined to eat more food automatically. Simple because your body requires a certain amount of water every day to ensure the smooth function of all organs. Besides, water helps in boosting your energy levels, builds muscle strength, and aids in increasing the rate of metabolism.



Munching on packaged foods: Packaged foods is quite harmful if we wish to cut down on fat from our bodies. Most packaged food has a lot of preservatives and contain added sugar, high levels of salt, and other ingredients which you are not even aware of. So, instead of snaking on these packaged foods, carry an apple or a banana, or a box of dry fruits to munch on whenever you feel hungry.