Men's Health Week 2022: Expert tips to manage Psoriasis

Psoriasis in men is generally more challenging, due to predefined masculinity standards and gender stereotypes.

Men managing psoriasis should keep a check on a few specific symptoms such as itchy beard, hair loss and flaky skin.

However, with several advanced therapy options available, including Biologics, regular communication with your dermatologist will help them to determine the most effective treatment and manage symptoms successfully.

Its also imperative, to comply with treatment protocols along with following recommended lifestyle changes which ensure effective management of Psoriasis.

Speaking on the issue, Dr Rajiv Sekhri, Dermatologist, Fortis Hospital said that out of all the psoriasis patients, nearly 60 per cent are males.

"Psoriasis is a chronic condition marked by dry, thick, raised patches of itchy, flaky skin. On the basis my clinical observation, out of all the psoriasis patients we see, nearly 60 per cent are male. Men often tend to shy away from consulting a dermatologist or either drop out of treatment mid-way owing to various reasons - including lack of awareness about the severity of Psoriasis, apprehensive towards discussing intricate health issues, or feeling unmotivated to continue treatment," he said.

"This non-compliance is a major roadblock for effective psoriasis management. However, there are several expert-approved treatment options, specific to men's care. Advanced treatment options including Biologics are extremely effective in disrupting the disease cycle and providing relief," Dr Sekhri added.

Some of the tips to manage Psoriasis include the very basic: do not shy away from consulting a dermatologist. Early intervention is the best way to control psoriasis.

Timely dermatologist conversations can help patients get credible advice to understand symptoms and therapy options, while also mitigating the risks of developing conditions such as diabetes, obesity, anxiety, or cardiovascular diseases.

The other method of timely management of the disease is to identify what triggers it and take steps to avoid it.