10,000 women screened in Goa for breast cancer detection

PANAJI: A total of 10,000 women underwent screening for breast cancer detection under the 'Swasth Mahila, Swasth Goa' initiative, in which the Goa government has partnered with two voluntary organizations, a senior official said on Friday.

The initiative, which was launched in October last year, aims to screen 1 lakh, women, in the state for breast cancer, and free-of-cost screenings are being conducted at 35 health centers across Goa, a statement said.

''So far, 142 outreach camps have been held in various parts of Goa. Of the 10,000 women who have been screened so far, seven women have been diagnosed with breast cancer and their treatment has already begun,'' it said, adding that all the suspected cases have been referred to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and district hospitals for further investigations and treatment.