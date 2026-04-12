What are the top headlines of the day (April 12) ?

DT Next brings you the top 07 headlines of the day (April 12, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Talks between Iran US ended without deal
The president added that he has “instructed our Navy to seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran. No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas.”
2. Vijay pitches AI-driven governance, doorstep services in Kanniyakumari
Vijay during his campaign in Kanniyakumari, promising tech-driven administration and direct service delivery if voted to power
3. Asha Bhosle passes away at 92
Asha Bhosle, who not only survived in the shadow of her sister's greatness but stepped out of it with a genre-defying voice to create her own universe in Hindi playback singing, died on Sunday. She was 92.
4. Mathura boat capsize tragedy: Death toll climbs to 13
5. China says it will resume some ties with Taiwan including more direct flights
6. Shell increases LNG supplies to India after Gulf disruptions, winning fertiliser tenders
7. Ayush signs off with silver at Badminton Asia Championships