Asha Bhosle, who redefined playback singing with unmatched versatility, has died at 92

Asha, one half of the Mangeshkar sisters whose versatility was unmatched even by her sister, was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening due to chest infection and exhaustion, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle said.

Asha, who got married to Ganpatrao Bhosle in 1949 when she was 16 and later in life married collaborator and composer R D Burman, is survived by her son Anand and her grandchildren.

The singer's son, Anand, said the last rites will be held on Monday.

"People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park," he told reporters.

Asha, who got listeners jiving to “Aaja, Aaja” just as skilfully as she got them to mourn lost love in “Chain Se Ham Ko Kabhi”, ruled the Hindi playback singing world along with her sister Lata for seven decades with virtually every movie song recorded in Bollywood for female leads using their voices.

Asha herself sang for more than eight decades, recording an incredible 12,000 songs. Her first song was in 1943 at the age of 10 for the Marathi film “Majha Bal”. She continued to sing until the late 2010s and beyond, making her the longest performing singers in global music history.