TVK Kanniyakumari meet HIGHLIGHTS: Vijay pitches AI-driven governance, doorstep services

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Sunday (April 12) outlined a series of digital governance, welfare and fishermen-focused initiatives during his campaign in Kanniyakumari, promising tech-driven administration and direct service delivery if voted to power.
‘Vetri Tamil Nadu’ Super App to be launched within six months to deliver multiple government services
Tamil Nadu Privilege Card to be introduced for seamless access to welfare schemes
AI to be integrated into governance for efficient implementation of schemes
Dedicated ‘AI City’ and innovation hubs to be set up across major cities
Welfare schemes to be delivered directly at citizens’ doorsteps
Strict measures to ensure corruption-free services and faster processing
Public can directly share suggestions with the government through a dedicated website
Petitions with 10,000 signatures will mandate a government response
Issues with 5 lakh signatures to be taken up for discussion in the Assembly
Fishermen protection allowance to be increased to Rs 20,000
Rs 5 lakh boat safety fund to be provided
Diesel subsidy for fishermen to be increased from 1,800 litres to 3,500 litres
‘Kadal Thai’ housing scheme to be introduced in coastal villages
New houses in fishing villages to be built with disaster-resilient design