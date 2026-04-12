Politics

TVK Kanniyakumari meet HIGHLIGHTS: Vijay pitches AI-driven governance, doorstep services

Vijay during his campaign in Kanniyakumari, promising tech-driven administration and direct service delivery if voted to power
Vijay in Kanniyakumari
Vijay in KanniyakumariDaily Thanthi
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CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Sunday (April 12) outlined a series of digital governance, welfare and fishermen-focused initiatives during his campaign in Kanniyakumari, promising tech-driven administration and direct service delivery if voted to power.

Highlights from Vijay’s Kanniyakumari address

  • ‘Vetri Tamil Nadu’ Super App to be launched within six months to deliver multiple government services

  • Tamil Nadu Privilege Card to be introduced for seamless access to welfare schemes

  • AI to be integrated into governance for efficient implementation of schemes

  • Dedicated ‘AI City’ and innovation hubs to be set up across major cities

  • Welfare schemes to be delivered directly at citizens’ doorsteps

  • Strict measures to ensure corruption-free services and faster processing

  • Public can directly share suggestions with the government through a dedicated website

  • Petitions with 10,000 signatures will mandate a government response

  • Issues with 5 lakh signatures to be taken up for discussion in the Assembly

  • Fishermen protection allowance to be increased to Rs 20,000

  • Rs 5 lakh boat safety fund to be provided

  • Diesel subsidy for fishermen to be increased from 1,800 litres to 3,500 litres

  • ‘Kadal Thai’ housing scheme to be introduced in coastal villages

  • New houses in fishing villages to be built with disaster-resilient design

2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections
TVK chief Vijay
TVK Kanniyakumari

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