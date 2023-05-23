Videos

Kilambakkam bus terminus inauguration may get delayed

Inauguration of Kilambakkam bus terminus may postponed to July as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is yet complete traffic arrangements around the new bus stand. CMDA minister PK Sekarbabu, while addressing press, said that the government had plans to inaugurate the bus stand in June. "But, the earlier regime had not properly planned the traffic arrangements around the bus stand. We will address the issue and inauguration may postponed to July," he said. Meanwhile, the CMDA is looking for a space to provide parking facility for private omni buses and the Minister inspected a site on May 22 "Private omni buses will operate from the bus terminus. The space we are looking for is for future requirements," he added.