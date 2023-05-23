Videos

'He Is An Incredible Man': Australian Celebrity Chef Sarah Todd

Celebrity chef & restaurateur Sarah Todd after meeting PM Modi in Sydney said "The Prime Minister is such an incredible man. I feel very lucky to have met him and I can see that he really cares about the country and the vision. The PM is an incredible influencer and I think coming from humble beginnings and standing up as this leader in the country - he has done such incredible work."
