Withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes will eliminate black money: Vijay Antony

Music composer Vijay Antony welcomed the announcement of withdrawing Rs 2000 notes. He said that he had criticized the demonetisation of Rs 500 notes but welcomed the return of Rs 2000 notes. Vijay Antony also said that black money will be eradicated by withdrawing Rs 2000 notes. Also, Vijay Antony requested that people should be seen as human beings and that there should be no discrimination between North and South.