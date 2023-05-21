Videos

Chennai, has set a record by reaching the Everest peak. 27-year-old Rajasekhar Pacchi from Kovalam village in Tamil Nadu reached the Everest peak yesterday on May 19 around 5-30 am and returned safely to the base camp.Rajasekhar is a surfing coach and has won many international victories in surfing competitions He started his journey at the base of Everest on April 13 and reached the height of 8,850 meters yesterday (May 19) at 5.30 am. Chief Minister Stalin praises Rajasekhar as he was Proud to see our youth making a mark in various sports and making us and Tamil Nadu proud It is noteworthy that Rajasekhar is the second person from Tamil Nadu to reach the summit of Everest. In 2016, an army soldier from Ooty, Sivakumar, became the first Tamil to reach the summit of Everest.