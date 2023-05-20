Videos

Political ploy’: Stalin slams move to withdraw ₹2000 notes

Chief Minister M K Stalin on May 20 criticised the union government for announcing the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes from public circulation and said that it was a political ploy to cover up the BJP’s miserable failure in Karnataka Assembly Polls. Reacting on social media to what is dubbed as the second demonetisation move of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Union government, Stalin tweeted, “500 doubts, 1,000 mysteries and 2,000 blunders. One ploy to cover up the miserable failure in Karnataka (Assembly polls).”