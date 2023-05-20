Videos

PM Modi To Unveil Mahatma Gandhi Statue In Japan's Hiroshima

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a three-day visit to Japan, unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima. Before leaving for Japan May 19, PM Modi said that he looking forward to the G7 Summit and exchanging views on the challenges that the world faces and the need to collectively address those. PM Modi and other world leaders participating in the Summit paid homage to the victims during a visit to a peace memorial in Hiroshima. The Gandhi statue will be a message of peace as the leader believed that the world could only be saved by non-violence.