Besides Siddaramaiah & Shivakumar, 8 more ministers will take oath today

Besides Karnataka Chief Minister designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister designate D.K. Shivakumar, eight other Ministers will also take oath on Saturday in Bengaluru. The swearing in ceremony will take place at 12.30 p.m. in the state capital's Kanteerava Stadium.AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has invited leaders of 19 like-minded parties for the ceremony. All three Congress Chief Ministers have also reached Bengaluru to participate in the event. In a letter to Siddaramaiah, the party's General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said: "Congress President has approved the list of Cabinet Ministers in the government of Karnataka -- A.G. Parmeshwara, K.H. Muniyappa, K.J. George, M.B. Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyanka Kharge, Ramalimga Reddy and B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan.