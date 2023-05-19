Videos

PM Modi interacts with Indian Diaspora in Hiroshima

On May 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the members of the Indian diaspora as he reaches Sheraton Hotel in Hiroshima. PM Modi is attending the G7 Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Hiroshima in the first leg of PM Modi’s three-nation visit during which he will also visit Papua New Guinea and Australia. India has been invited as a guest country for the G7 summit. The broad terms of the G7 summit preferences regarding their outreach with the invited guest countries are nuclear disarmament, economic resilience and economic security, regional issues, climate and energy and food and health and development.