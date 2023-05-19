Videos

Government Allows Resuming Popular Game App BGMI, "3-Month Trial Approval"

The Centre today approved resuming operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), a wildly popular India-focused online multiplayer shooting game, that South Korean gaming giant Krafton launched after the government banned its earlier avatar PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) in September 2020 amid tension over fresh Chinese provocation in Ladakh, citing concerns about its data-sharing and mining in China. BGMI was also, in July last year, blocked by the Centre. Krafton Inc is backed by China's Tencent. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said this is a three-month trial approval after the gaming company complied with issues of server locations and data security. "This is a 3 month trial approval of BGMI aftr it has complied wth issues of server locations n data security etc.