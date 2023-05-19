Videos

Biden, Sunak, Macron arrive at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan

US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron on May 19 arrived at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida welcomed them at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and the leaders posed for the pictures. For his visit to Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, US President Joe Biden was accompanied by his wife Jill Biden. UK PM Rishi Sunak along with his wife Akshata Murty visited Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park (Genbaku Dome) – the only structure left standing in the area, depicting the aftermath where the world’s first atomic bomb was dropped on the city on August 6, 1945.