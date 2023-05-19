Videos

104 helpline provides mental health counselling to NEET aspirants

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the mental health counselling programme for the students who have appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Tamil Nadu this year at the 104 health helpline in the DMS campus on May 18. The programme was started in 2020 with counselling sessions being held for medical aspirants with the help of counsellors who are trained in handling distress calls and providing mental health support. As a result of this, 1,10,971 students in the academic year 2020-21 and 1,45,988 in the academic year 2021-22 have been given mental health counseling through the 104 helpline.Of these, 424 students who were identified as having high levels of stress were counselled thrice and they were referred to the District Mental Health Psychologists on priority basis and given mental health counseling by them in person.