Nothing but profound admiration for her work : Aishwarya Rajesh

Aishwarya Rajesh invited controversy after her recent interview went viral. The actress had apparently claimed that she would have been able to portray Srivalli better than actress Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa: The Rise. This angered several of Rashmika’s fans. Now, Aishwarya has shared a statement claiming her words were ‘misconstrued’ and that she has ‘nothing but profound admiration’ for the actress’ work.