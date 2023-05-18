Videos

Governor hosts tea party to YouTuber Irfan

Governor Ravi hosted a tea party and congratulated popular YouTuber Irfan on his wedding. Irrfan is famous for uploading videos of himself eating different foods on YouTube. As he was recently married, the governor was also formally invited. As he was unable to attend the wedding, the Governor congratulated Irfan and his family by personally inviting him to the Raj Bhavan with a party.
Online Desk

