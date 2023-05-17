Videos

NIA raids over 100 places across 6 states in several cases

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on May 17 conducted searches at more than 100 locations in six states of Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh in terror-narcotics smugglers-gangsters nexus cases. The anti-terror agency in close coordination with state police forces conducted these raids since early May 17 at the premises and other places linked to suspects. The raids are still going on.