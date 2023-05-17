Videos

EAM advises EU Foreign Policy chief on import of Russian oil

EAM S Jaishankar has responded to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell's call for action against Indian refined products from Russian crude. Jaishankar on Tuesday advised Borrell to refer to EU Council regulations, specifically Regulation 833/2014, which recognizes that Russian crude undergoes substantial transformation in a third country and is no longer treated as Russian. "Look at the EU Council regulations. Russian crude is substantially transformed in the third country and not treated as Russian anymore. I would urge you to look at Council's Regulation 833/2014," Jaishankar said in Brussels, as he responded to Borrell's remarks calling for action against Indian refined products from Russian crude.