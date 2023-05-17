Videos

Chennai Metro Rail launches WhatsApp e-tickets from today

From today (may 17) onwards, metro train commuters will be able to get their travel tickets easily on their mobile phones through WhatsApp. This facility would be introduced today at the metro station in Thirumangalam in Chennai. A number would be launched by CMRL today and the commuters could make use of this number to get their tickets easily. The ticket cost could be paid through WhatsApp, Gpay or through netbanking etc also. Tickets could be purchased when a commuter starts from his or her house and they would be able to go out by scanning the QR codes.