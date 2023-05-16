Videos

Traffic violations: TN govt publishes new procedures in Gazette

Following the guidelines of the Central Government, the State government on May 16 published the new procedures in the gazette on traffic violations across the State. The key things mentioned in the gazette revealed that Plans are made to utilize electronic enforcement devices to monitor traffic, avoid accidents, impose fines on vehicles that violate the rules, etc. Modern cameras will be installed to monitor traffic on State and National Highways, major cities, and major junctions. Action will be taken against violators to pay the fine fee for violating traffic rules either online or at traffic police stations.