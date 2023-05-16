Videos

SC directs ED to proceed with Senthil Balaji 'job scam' probe

The Supreme Court has ordered the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to continue pursuing leads regarding graft charges levelled against TN minister Senthil Balaji. Setting aside Madras High Court's order dismissing summons issued to Senthil Balaji, Justice Ramasubramanian observed that an SIT could be set up if necessary. The SC ordered the central agency to submit the report on investigation in two months .The job scam charges against Senthil Balaji relates to his tenure as Transport Minister from 2011-2015 during the AIADMK regime.