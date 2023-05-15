Videos

Senthil Balaji files 4 defamation suits against Savukku Shankar

The Tamil Nadu Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister V Senthilbalaji on May 15 filed four defamation suits in the Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Saidapet, Chennai against A Shankar (alias Savukku Shankar) for alleged defamatory videos, posts against the sitting minister. A defamation suit moved by the senior counsel P Wilson and advocate Richardson Wilson on behalf of V Senthilbalaji in the Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Saidapet, Chennai. According to the complainant, A Shankar, a vlogger, in his interviews with various digital media (YouTube Channels) said that the complainant would topple the Tamil Nadu government like Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra as the ruling party DMK is frustrated with the complainant. Therefore, the complainant prayed the court to issue the process and proceed against A Shankar and punish him for the offences under Section 499 and 500 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and pass such order.