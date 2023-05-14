Videos

Mayor Chittibabu bridge in Villivakkam opened for public use

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on May 13 opened Mayor Chittibabu bridge near Villivakkam railway station benefitting the motorists plying between Kolathur main road and Villivakkam level crossing 1 (LC1). He also laid the foundation for a few projects at a total cost of Rs 116.48 crore coming under his Kolathur constituency. The Chief Minister laid the foundation for the construction of an integrated child development centre building in GKM colony at an estimated cost of Rs 35 lakh. The civic body to carry out maintenance and convert the burial ground to LPG crematoriums in Jambulingam main road at Rs 41 lakh. A total cost of Rs 1 crore would be spent for the installation of new water pipes, and Rs 1.94 crore for the replacement of damaged drinking water pipes in Madhavaram highway and surrounding streets. The metro water board to carry out works to replace the old damaged pipelines in several areas in the city.