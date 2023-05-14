Videos

CM MK Stalin extended his Mother's Day greetings

Mother's Day is a special occasion that honours all mothers, who are sometimes overlooked for their contributions. While mothers have always held a unique position in Indian culture, the idea of honouring Mother's Day was originally proposed in the early 1900s. According to some versions, Mother's Day was first observed in 1908 by a woman called Anna Jarvis in the United States, in honour of her mother, who had died three years previously. Several parts of the United States began honouring this day within a few years. It was made a national holiday by US President Woodrow Wilson in 1914. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on May 14 extended his Mother's Day greetings. The CM took to his social media handle and wrote, "Let's fulfill the expectations of all the mothers who fill this world with love. Respect their needs and fulfills them. A happy Mother's Day, to all the mothers who carry us, as another life within them and shower us with their love, above life."