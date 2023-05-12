Videos

Windsurfers and kiteboarders set to dazzle on the water in Chennai

Windsurfing & Kiteboarding Championship 2023 that will kick off at Kovalam today (May 12). Following the inauguration on May 11, the three-day event hosted by the Tamil Nadu Sailing Association and Chennai Sailing Academy promises to be a visual spectacle with a kaleidoscope of kites and sails dotting the waters of the Surf Turf beach for anyone making the drive down the ECR .
Online Desk

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in