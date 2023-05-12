Videos

Windsurfers and kiteboarders set to dazzle on the water in Chennai

Windsurfing & Kiteboarding Championship 2023 that will kick off at Kovalam today (May 12). Following the inauguration on May 11, the three-day event hosted by the Tamil Nadu Sailing Association and Chennai Sailing Academy promises to be a visual spectacle with a kaleidoscope of kites and sails dotting the waters of the Surf Turf beach for anyone making the drive down the ECR .