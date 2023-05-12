Videos

Robbery attempt at ATM in Kerala

In Karimannoor of Kerala two youngster tried to break the ATM Machine of a private bank with hammer and chisel. As they could not break the ATM machine, they got frustrated and escaped. On getting information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and are investigating with the help of fingerprint experts and sniffer dogs. Meanwhile, the CCTV footage of the robbery incident has been released and has created a stir among the public.